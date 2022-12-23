Odisha Health Department secretary Shalini Pandit says, Covid testing to ramp up across state

Bhubaneswar : The State Health Department secretary Shalini Pandit today chaired high-level meeting with health officials and said that at present the Covid situation is under control, but steps are being taken to speed up Covid testing across the state.

“The new variants are highly transmissible as per experts but there is no evidence regarding the variant’s severity. There is no evidence that the new variant evades immunity of those already vaccinated,” said Pandit.

Besides, it has been decided in the meeting to ramp up testing even though it is being done on a large scale. There is adequate stock of drugs and oxygen plants have been set up and also we have applied to the Centre for conducting whole genome sequencing at SCB Medical College and Hospital, added Health Secretary.

Further, Health Secretary urges people of Odisha to follow Covid guidelines strictly and soon as preparedness measures ,mock drills will be carried out at hospitals .