Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling Confers Suraj Award To 10 Organ Donors. The families of the deceased were awarded an amount of Rs.5 lakh each.

In memory of late Suraj Behera, who saved 6 lives by donating his organs, every year on the occasion of World Organ Donation Day, the state level “Suraj Award” is given. On this occasion, a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh was given to the families of 10 organ donors of the state this year. Those great souls who donated organs are Swargata Krishna Panda of Brahmapur, Swargata Damayanti Mahanth and Swargata Sanjukta Pan of Keonjhar district, Swargata Ajit Kumar Choudhury and Swargata Praush Manigarahi of Balasore district, Swargata Om Sibu of Kendrapada district, Swargata Subojit Sahu of Bhubaneswar and late Krishna Chandra Mahabhoi. Swargat Kahanu Nayak of Khurda district and Swargat Virendra Prasad of Jagatsinghpur district. Deepest respect to all the organ donors. The families of all the above deceased who have decided to donate their loved ones after their death are a source of inspiration for us. The “Sun Prize” will definitely encourage the people of the state to donate organs.

World Organ Donation Day was celebrated today in the Conference Hall of Loka Seva Bhawan. The purpose of this day is to encourage people to save the lives of others by donating healthy and valuable organs after death.