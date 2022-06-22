Odisha HC Quashes All Petitions Related To Srimandir Corridor Project

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday quashed all petitions filed in connection with projects related to the Srimandir Heritage Corridor Development.

The Orissa HC dismissed all the petitions related to the construction works undertaken by the Odisha government around the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri under the Srimandir Parikrama Project.

The court observed that there is no relevance in hearing the petitions after the directive of the Supreme Court.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had dismissed two petitions filed challenging construction works around Jagannath Temple under the Srimandir Heritage Corridor project.