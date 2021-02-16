Odisha HC Nod For Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminus, quashed 2 PILs Against It

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Monday quashed two Public Interest Litigations (PILs) that had challenged the State Government’s proposed Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) project at Khan Nagar in the city.

The two PILs had been filed seeking relocation of the project site while another PIL was filed challenging the inclusion of the Kali temple land in the project. The court rejected the two PILs seeking relocation and posted the PIL relating to the Kali temple land for next hearing on May 17.

The court had earlier directed the administration to maintain status quo of all movable and immovable properties of the Kali temple. Notably, the bus terminal is proposed to be developed on around 12 acres of land at Khan Nagar at a cost of Rs 65 crore.