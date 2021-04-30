Odisha has sufficient stock of Remdesivir: ACS (health) Pradipta Mohapatra

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has sufficient stock of Remdesivir. Our daily consumption is 1200 injections, but we have a stock of 43,000 injections. By tomorrow 21,000 more injections will arrive in the State. The shortage of the injections prevails in pvt hospitals informed ACS (health) Pradipta Mohapatra.

There is no shortage of Oxygen in Odisha. Directives have been issued to ensure that no Oxygen cylinder remains empty in any hospital. At present, 33% general bed, 69% ICU & 35% ventilators are occupied in the State informed ACS (health) Pradipta Mohapatra.