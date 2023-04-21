Bhubaneswar: Odisha has been ranked 3rd happiest state in India among large states jumping from 16th rank last year, as per HappyPlus survey published by THE WEEK. Odisha’s effective implementation of people-centric policies is making people happy.

Overall ranking is based on parameters like freedom of choice, perception of corruption, prosperity per capita net state domestic product, consumer price index, literacy rate, healthy life expectancy at birth, multidimensional poverty index and health index.