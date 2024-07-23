Odisha has been completely neglected in Union Budget 2024 says BJD leader Sasmit Patra

New Delhi: Odisha has been completely neglected in Union Budget 2024. All the BJD MPs in Rajya Sabha Walked Out of the Rajya Sabha today when the Union Budget was being laid, strongly protesting the continued neglect of Odisha in the Union Budget. Before Walking out, the BJD MPs strongly said in the House that they are walking out due to denial of Special Category State status to Odisha. While Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar had been asking for Special Category, the two states got Special additional funds while Odisha’s demand was not considered. Probably this is the punishment meted out to Odisha for electing 20 Lok Sabha BJP MPs out of 21 MPs from Odisha and the reward to the BJP allies from Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

“The BJD walked out from the Rajya Sabha in protest. We have been categorically demanding special status, which has not been provided. Funds were provided to Bihar and Andhra Pradesh, who have been demanding special status. Odisha has been completely neglected, has been devoid of any support. It is extremely shocking, we strongly condemn this Budget. Nothing has been given to Odisha,” says BJD leader Sasmit Patra.