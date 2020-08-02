Odisha has attracted investments worth around ₹ 20,979 Cr., in spite of COVID-19 pandemic

Bhubaneswar: With unmatched facilitation service and infrastructure, Odisha has attracted investments worth around ₹ 20,979 Cr., in spite of the global COVID-19 pandemic slowing down economies all over the world. These investments will help in rebooting the economy and generating thousands of jobs across the State.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Odisha has witnessed a positive growth of State GST collection. The State collected 13% more GST this July in comparison to the same month of the previous financial year.

