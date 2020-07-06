Odisha Govt urged AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to accommodate COVID patients

Bhubaneswar: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) has urged AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to accommodate COVID patients to avoid congestion at other hospitals.

In a letter, the DMET has written to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Director to accommodate the positive coronavirus cases in their 200-bed facility which is also equipped with 20 ICUs.

Ten COVID-19 cases have been detected in the OPD and IPD of the hospital in the last five days, the letter read. It also added that those patients were shifted to IMS SUM Hospital or KIIMS in Bhubaneswar.

