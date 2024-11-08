Odisha Govt Updates HBA Norms for Secondary Teachers and Employees, Increases Loan to Rs 40L

The Odisha government has updated the requirements for House Building Advances (HBA) for Secondary Education Teachers and other employees. A letter from the Directorate of Secondary Education clarified the necessary documents to be submitted along with HBA proposals:

For purchasing land: Details of the land, cost, agreement with the seller, and ROR of homestead land for the second installment. For constructing on existing land: ROR of homestead land, approved plan, and estimate for the first installment; utilization certificate for the second installment. For buying a ready-built house: Allotment letter, agreement deed, surety bond, and undertaking for the first installment; receipt for the second installment.

The Odisha government has also increased the HBA amount from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 40 lakh for state employees, with disbursement in two phases (60:40 ratio).