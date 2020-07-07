Odisha Govt to transfer Rs. 23,848 Crore to Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies

Bhubaneswar: In a high level monitoring committe meeting held under the Chairmanship of Asit Tripathy, Chief Secretary in Lok Seba Bhawan, it was finalised to transfer Rs. 23,848 Crore to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Urban Local Bodies as per recommendations of 5th State Finance Commission. The funds would be utilized for the projects like drinking water, water harvesting structures, sanitation, solid waste management, running of projects through solar power, construction of primary school buildings, maintenance of health sub-centers, Anganwadis, livestock centers, roads, culverts, creation of water bodies in urban areas, establishment of water quality testing labs, critical gap in drainage net work, drainage of storm water and maintenance of other community assets for which no specific maintenance grant is available.

