Odisha Govt to set up Model Hygienic Fish Market (MHFM),Micro-Composting Centres in Puri

Puri: Odisha Govt to set up Model Hygienic Fish Market (MHFM) at Talbania, Puri. To take stock of the Model Hygienic Fish Market (MHFM) at Talbania under construction, Puri Collector visited the site. The multi-storied building will accommodate 200 fish retailers & will be ready by May 2021.

The Collector visited Micro-Composting Centres (MCCs) and Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs) at Talabania, Masanichandi and Baliapanda to set the target for speedy completion of new projects by 26th Jan.Out of the proposed 11 MCCs in Puri Municipality, 6 are presently functional and 4 will be ready in the next four weeks. The Collector interacted with the Swachh Sathis at the MCCs and MRFs & reviewed compost storage and sale.

