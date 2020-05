Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt announces two industrial parks of 1,000 acres each at Dhamra in Bhadrak dist & another in Dhenkanal district with an investment of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 crore in each project. A Medical park in Dhenkanal and a textile park at Dhamara in Bhadrak will be set up. This is informed by the Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

Related

comments