Odisha Govt to resume MoBus operation from tomorrow onwards

13

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt to resume Mo Bus operation from tomorrow . Non-AC buses will ply in 8 routes. Non-AC buses will ply in 8 routes i.e.11,16,18,20,23,25,27 & 33 from 7 AM-7 PM. Regular service to remain suspended on weekends in the month of August.

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR