Odisha Govt to resume MoBus operation from tomorrow onwards

📢 NOTICE-#Mobus 🚌 operation will resume tomorrow onwards. Non-AC buses will ply in 8 routes i.e.11,16,18,20,23,25,27 & 33 from 7 AM-7 PM. Regular service will remain suspended on weekends in the month of August.#NoMaskNoEntry#MoBusforBetterYou — Capital Region Urban Transport (@CRUT_BBSR) August 3, 2020

