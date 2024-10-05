OdishaTop News

Odisha Govt to Restructure OSDMA 25 Years After 1999 Super Cyclone

The Odisha government has restructured the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) to focus on disaster risk reduction and resilience, 25 years after its formation post the 1999 super cyclone. The revamped structure includes four divisions—general, capacity building, project & technology, and finance—each led by an executive director. Ten posts have been abolished, and 37 new positions created. This shift aligns OSDMA with national guidelines, moving its focus from disaster response to a more holistic approach.

