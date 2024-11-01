Odisha Govt to release new guidelines for Subhadra Yojana

Bhubaneswar: For beneficiaries whose applications were denied for a variety of reasons, the Odisha government will provide revised rules for the “popular” Subhadra Yojana. “The Subhadra Yojana will introduce new guidelines to include ineligible beneficiaries.

Pravati Parida, the deputy chief minister of Odisha, announced here today that a high-level meeting will be convened in this respect at 3 p.m. “The rejected list of 2.67 lakh beneficiaries will be discussed at the meeting.

The method of scrituny and the basis for covering the ineligible beneficiaries under the scheme will be decided, she continued. She said that the first tranche of the third phase of Subhadra money would be released shortly.

All recipients who were excluded in the first two rounds will receive Rs 5,000 in the third phase, however the exact date has not yet been disclosed. The first two rounds of the first installment of the Subhadra Yojana have given Rs 5,000 to almost 60 lakh women beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Subhadra Yojana, the flagship program of the Odisha government, on September 17 of this year.

In the first phase, around 25 lakh women beneficiaries got funds; on October 9, funds were credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts in the second phase.