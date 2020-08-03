Odisha Govt to promote cage culture Aqaua Culture in Hirakud Reservoir

Sambalpur: Odisha state has vast fresh water resources extending around 6.84 lakh 20 the Odisha produced around 8.16 lakh Metric tonnes of fish. demand and consumption of freshwater fish such as Indian Major Carps and other varieties is ever increasing in Odisha. In order to increase the fresh water fish the State Government has come out with a new policy to promote cage culture in medium and large reservoirs of the State. Utilizing a modest fraction (1%) of large and medium reservoirs can contribute a substantial quantity the total inland fish production basket of Odisha.

cage culture fisheries is an emerging technology for intensive production of fish and has a huge potential for increasing the fish production. It is often considered as the which can lead toachieving self-sufficiency in the fish demand of the state and also promote entrepreneurship in aqua culture and create job The Cages are enclosed spaces to rear fish in reservoirs and are net walls, except for leaving an opening at the top for fish stock. The Cages are of many shapes (circular, square or are equally good from production point of view and their choice is mainly based on considerations such as fish species to be farmed, endurance, cost, availability of materials, convenience in assembling and transporting the components.

In the first phase, cage culture will be promoted in 5 zones and 100 subzones of

which can cover around 2400 cages. These identified sub be leased out to Primary Fishery Cooperative Societies, Fish Farmers companies. Each sub-zone has a cage surface area of 600 m accommodate a maximum of 24 nos. of rectangular cages of 6 m length x 4 m width x 4 m depth dimension or 3 nos. of circular cages of 16 m diameter. In a rectangular cage around 3000 Kg of fish can be harvested.

Various fish species like Catla, Rohu, Mrigal, Amur Carp, Pangasius, Mono

Asian Seabass / Barramundi, Pearl spot, Butter catfish etc will be allowed

to be cage cultured. The cage culture guidelines have strict conditions for maintaining water quality, cage maintenance, fish health monitoring etc.

The Fisheries and Animal Resources Department through the Director of

Fisheries has invited Expression of Interests (EOI) from interested farmers and

entrepreneurs for availing long term lease (5 years extendable to a maximum of

another 5 years) of the subzones in Hirakud reservoir. The details of the EOI can be

accessed from http://odishafisheries.nic.in, www.fardodisha.gov.in and

www.fishfedodisha.com.

