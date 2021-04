Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt to procure 3.77 crore doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute. State Govt has ordered 10.34 lakh doses of Covaxin .

To completely uproot COVID19 from Odisha, CM Naveen Patnaik has announced free vaccination for all adults in the State. Odisha Government has ordered vaccines for everyone above 18 years of age & vaccination will be conducted free of cost.