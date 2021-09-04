Odisha Govt to establish an Iconic Adarsh Vidyalaya in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The State Government would establish an Iconic Adarsh Vidyalaya in Bhubaneswar, for which foundation stone would be laid on September 5 on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, informed School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Friday.

The higher secondary school for Classes-XI and XII would be built on 25 acres of land at Andharua in the city at an expenditure of Rs 100 crore, he said.

While the project is likely to be completed in 2022, a first batch of 500 students would take admission from the 2022-23 academic year. Meritorious students from 314 Adarsh Vidyalayas from across the State would be selected for studying in this school, said Dash.

All expenses of the boarding school would be borne by the Government, he added.