Odisha Govt To Develop Technical Institutions Into Centres Of Excellence

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, presiding over a high level meeting, held in Lok Seba Bhawan today, directed to develop technical institutions like ITIs and Polytechnics in Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) area for expanding avenues of employment. He further directed to start the New Age trades and to scale internal resource generating activities with modern workshops and labs of these institutions. He directed to develop these institutions to Centre of Excellences (CoEs). It was decided to run the new skill classes in collaboration with industry partners as per their manpower requirement.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Skill Development & Technical Education said “There is hundred percent campus placement of the pass outs from Barbil ITI and Jajpur Polytechnics. Modernization of the ITI, Barbil, Odisha School of Mining Engineering, Keonjhar, ITI, Rourkela, UGIE, Rourkela with furnishing of IT labs, life skill classes, workshops, modern class rooms, residential facilities etc have been completed”. He added, Government of India recognized ITI Barbil as a model ITI in the country. The employability of students from other ITIs were also very high in last years.

Secretary Sri Singh appraised that presently, industry collaborative CoEs are being run in ITI, Cuttack, Pattamundai and Balasore. The leading industrial houses like Maruti Suzuki, IPSC and HSIL and Schneider Electric are in collaborative partnership with these ITIs. He also said that eleven ITIs of Odisha are placed in top 100 National Ranking. Director, Technical Education

Sri Reghu G., Chief Executive Officer Odisha Skill Development Authority

Smt. Rashmita Panda, Additional Secretary Sri Sudarshan Panda, Joint Secretary Sri Ajaya Nayak along with Senior Officers participated in the deliberation.

Related

comments