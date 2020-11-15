Odisha Govt to complete setting up an advanced Startup Hub in the State by March, 2021

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy reviewed the present scenario of Startups in the State and directed to scale up the Startup eco-system through strategic partnership and facilitating policy intervention. He emphasised on a strong relationship of support, facilitation and handholding between the incubators and the Startup Entrepreneurs. It was decided to complete setting up an advanced Startup Hub in the State by March, 2021.

Odisha has been recognised as a leader State in National Startup Ranking for the year 2019 at National level conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and International Trade. The number of Startup Ventures in Odisha has grown up to 774 with employment opportunity for more than 6000 youths.

The meeting accorded in principle approval for providing financial assistance to 5 Startups and 4 Incubators. The total assistance considered for these units came around Rs.2.88 Crore.

Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Skill Development Authority, Sri Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner-cum-Addl. Chief Secretary, Sri Satyabrata Sahoo, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Sri Santosh Sarangi, Principal Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Sri Ashok Kumar Meena, Principal Secretary, Finance Department, Sri Sanjay Kumar Singh, Secretary, Skill Development and Technical Education and Chairman, IDCO, Sri Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, IT Department along with Senior Officers attended the meeting.

