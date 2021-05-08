CITYBhubaneswarCovid-19Covid-19 OdishaCuttackOdishaOdisha Breaking NewsPuriRourkelaTop News Odisha Govt to begin free COVID vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 in five Municipal Corporation areas May 8, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health Dept directs to begin free COVID vaccination drive for the age group of 18-44 in five Municipal Corporation areas. Earlier today, 1 Lakh doses of Covishield vaccine, purchased by Odisha Govt had reached Bhubaneswar. Related