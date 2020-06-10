Odisha Govt to begin door-to-door integrated health surveillance drive in view of #Covid19 situation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik directs health dept to begin door-to-door integrated health surveillance drive in view of Covid 19 situation. CM Patnaik also directs officials to conduct surveillance of infectious diseases like malaria, TB & diarrhoea in view of rainy season.

It is now essential that these protocols continue to be meticulously followed by you, to prevent infection amongst our valuable frontline workers & to maintain the faith of the people in our health institutions says CM Naveen Patnaik at the technical workshop .

Keeping in mind that our healthcare workers are our most valuable asset in the fight against Covid, but also the most vulnerable, the State has taken extensive measures for training of personnel and purchase of required consumables, for personal protection says CM Naveen Patnaik .

I have been distressed to note that over the past few weeks there have been instances of service providers in health facilities getting infected with Covid says CM Naveen Patnaik .

