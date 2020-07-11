Odisha Govt taking steps to develop SCB Medical College as a hub for Plasma Therapy

Bhubaneswar: To boost the treatment capacity for the COVID-19 patients, Odisha Government is taking expeditious steps to develop SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack as a hub for Plasma Therapy.

This will help the critical patients and aid in their recovery from Corona Virus. Due to surge in COVID-19 cases, SCB Medical College & Hospital, Cuttack has issued a special advisory to deal with patients at Casualty and OPDs while strictly adhering to the standard operating procedure. Group-D staff will conduct thermal screening of all patients.

