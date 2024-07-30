Odisha govt suspends IPS officer Rajesh Pandit on the grounds of “grave misconduct”

Pandit had been serving as the DIG of Fire Services & Home Guards since the previous May.

A Home Department notification stated that the suspension was based on a confidential report against Pandit submitted by the DGP of Odisha. “The officer is suspended with immediate effect as disciplinary proceedings are being considered due to serious misconduct in his capacity as a Member of the Indian Police Service.”

He is to stay at the State Police Headquarters in Cuttack during his suspension. “He is not to leave the headquarters without the DGP’s permission,” the notification further stated.

According to a press note from the CMO, on arrival from Delhi, Chief Minister Majhi took immediate action after learning about the incident.

The Chief Minister ordered the suspension of the senior police official and directed departmental proceedings against him for appropriate action.