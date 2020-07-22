Odisha Govt spent Rs 1912 Cr so far on COVID19 Fight; state to borrow funds from CAMPA, OMBADC to fight coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: Odisha to borrow funds from CAMPA, OMBADC to fight coronavirus . Odisha Govt spent Rs 1912 Cr so far on COVID19 Fight. Rs 340 Cr CMRF, Rs 624 Cr SDRF, Rs 875 Cr PRIs & Rs 73 Cr MLA LAD Funds.

An important meeting of Council of Ministers has been held today under the Chairmanship of Hon’ble Chief Minister. Detail discussion was made regarding State’s fight against COVID-19 and management arrangement. Chief Secretary Sri Asit Tripathy highlighted the discussion points:-

• In view of COVID-19 situation, there will be rationalisation of expenditure at the Government level.

• Expenditure relating to health, social security, employment generation, livelihood, agriculture, horticulture, animal resources development sectors will be given priority. Especially, there will be no compromise for required expenditure in health sector.

• The ongoing projects will not be stopped. There will be restriction on new investment in non-priority sector. After due deliberation, Government may go for low cost borrowing.

• Online service will be given priority and Government work will be done in digital mode.

• Keeping in view life above rest, Government has been providing quarantine facility, treatment, food etc. to the COVID-19 patients free of cost out of own fund. In order to meet such expenditures the rationalisation of expenditure in other sectors has become a necessity.

• 8023 Doctors, 4014 Ayush Doctors, 8296 Staff Nurse, 8296 Laboratory Technician/ Pharmacist, 135820 ASHA/AWW/ANM/NHM Volunteers, 11,144 MBBS/Ayush/Nursing Students, 7236 Clinic Staff, 4900 Ambulance Driver and support staff, 500 Counsellors, 753 Veterinary Doctors, 136 Veterinary Paramedics and 2471 Volunteers are engaged in fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

• Essential supports such as PPE, Oxygen Cylinder, Mask, Hand Sanitizer, medicine and critical health equipment have been supplied to concerned establishments by the Government.

