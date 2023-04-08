Bhubaneswar: During the roundtable discussion in Kyoto, Odisha Govt signed an MoU with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India for development of a modern Gymnastics Centre in Odisha. As per the MoU, both Arcelor-Mittal Nippon Steel & Odisha Govt will collaborate to further promote sports in the state.
