Odisha Govt signed an MoU with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India for development of a modern Gymnastics Centre in Odisha

Bhubaneswar:  During the roundtable discussion in Kyoto, Odisha Govt signed an MoU with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India for development of a modern Gymnastics Centre in Odisha. As per the MoU, both Arcelor-Mittal Nippon Steel & Odisha Govt will collaborate to further promote sports in the state.

