Odisha Govt set a target of conducting one lakh Covid-19 tests per day

Bhubaneswar: The State Government has set a target of conducting one lakh Covid-19 tests per day, informed Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) Director Dr Ajay Parida on Wednesday.

“The number of rapid antigen tests will be increased significantly and contact tracing will be emphasised for early isolation of the Covid-19-infected persons,” said Dr Parida.

There is no scarcity of testing kits as several companies are now manufacturing them. Such kits have already been sent to the District Headquarters Hospitals and Municipal Corporations of the State in large numbers, he informed.

The Covid-19 infection is approaching towards its peak in the State; and the rate of infection would drop subsequently, he added.

