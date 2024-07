Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt Sends Director of Odia Diaspora & Doctor To Wayanad, Kerala. Director of Odia Diaspora ( Odisha Paribar ) Dilip Routray leaves for Wayanad, Kerala, today. Along with him, Dr Arghya Pradhan, Joint Director Health Services has also left for Wayanad. They left for Bangalore in the afternoon & they will then fly to Kozhikode. Wayanad is nearer to the Kozhikode airport.