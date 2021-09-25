Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt rushes rescue teams to 7 districts for evacuation as IMD forecasts formation of cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal, which may then move towards southern part of the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

As per IMD’s prediction, the cyclone will make landfall tomorrow near Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. Under its impact, 7 districts of #Odisha (Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal & Malkangiri) are likely to receive heavy rainfall: SRC Pradeep Jena. Our preparations for the possible cyclone have already begun from yesterday says Odisha SRC Pradeep Jena.