Odisha Govt Renamed Mo School Abhiyan as “Panchasakha Sikhya Setu”

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has renamed the ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ to ‘Panchasakha Sikhya Setu’. The School and Mass Education Department has issued a formal notification to this effect.

The department has dispatched a letter to the SPD, OSEPA-cum-member secretary, instructing them to implement the necessary steps. The modalities for Panchasakha Sikhya Setu are expected to be announced shortly.

According to sources, the revised scheme includes new measures that will benefit students, encourage the active participation of alumni, and engage other stakeholders, aiming to transform the education sector. The renaming of Mo School Abhiyan was initially announced by the Odisha government during the state budget presentation.