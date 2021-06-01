Odisha govt recreates department of Mission Shakti

Bhubaneswar : In a big announcement, the state government today introduced a recreates department of Mission Shakti and renamed Department of Women & Child Development and Mission Shakti, as ‘Department of Women & Child Development’.

As per the official orders, the department consists of Mission Shakti, Odisha Livelihoods Mission (OLM), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana (DAY), National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM),National Rural Economic Transformation Project (NRETP) and Self Help Groups (SHG activities dealt by SUDA) respectively.

Besides, The new Department will function in the Lokaseva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar with functioning of its different branches at their respective existing places in Mission Shakti Bhawan, Pokhariput and OLM Buildings, SIRD Campus.

Further, Tukuni Sahu, Minister of Department of W & CD has been allocated the business of the new department as notified by P.A. Department and Sujata R. Karthikeyan, Commissioner-cum-Director, Mission Shakti has been appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Department of Mission Shakti, read the order.