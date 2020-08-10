Odisha Govt Puts refund activities of KALIA assistance from the ineligible beneficiaries in abeyance

Bhubaneswar: Refund of the State Government’s KALIA financial assistance by ineligible beneficiaries has been kept in abeyance.

The Director of Agriculture & Food Production has written a letter to the Chief District Agriculture Officers in this regard, sources said on Sunday.

“In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation and the Kharif agricultural crop operations, it has been decided to keep the refund activities of KALIA assistance from the ineligible beneficiaries in abeyance for the present. Therefore, you are requested to inform the field extension functionaries accordingly,” the director said in the letter.

Notably, the Government had recently asked around 50,000 ineligible KALIA beneficiaries, who had availed financial assistance under the scheme, to refund the money.

Out of 51 lakh beneficiaries, about 50,000 were found ineligible, Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Department’s Principal Secretary Saurabh Garg had said.

Related

comments