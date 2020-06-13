Odisha Govt procured paddy (Rabi Crop) 11,86,000 Lakh MT

Bhubaneswar: Procurement of paddy (Rabi Crop) has crossed the targeted 10 Lakh MT. So far, more than 11,86,000 MT of Rabi paddy have been procured. The paddy procurement will continue till 30th of June. 2,57,891 numbers of farmers have registered their name for paddy procurement (Rabi Crop) this year. It is 20% more than that of last year’s farmers registration. More than Rs.22 Crore worth of pulses and oil seeds have been procured from farmers under price support system through various Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies (PACS). The procurement is going on. More than 17,000 farmers have registered their name for sale of pulses and oil seeds this year. 8816 numbers of farmers had registered their name last year for the purpose.

