Odisha Govt procured 10.91 lakh MT paddy till date this year, which is 40% higher as compared to last year

“10.91 lakh MT paddy procured till date this year, which is 40% higher as compared to last year,” informed Odisha Cooperation Department Secretary, Vir Vikram Yadav.

In 2020, we are targeting to disburse Rs 9000 crore credit to farmers for Kharif 2020 cultivation says Cooperation Department Secretary.

Agriculture production cluster project implemented in 40 blocks of 12 highland districts in Odisha .

Rs 200 crore package announced by CM covering 25 lakh farmers informed Agriculture department Principal Secretary, Saurabh Garg.

2.17 lakh quintal seeds supplied. 3.5 lakh MT fertilisers available in districts. Odisha Millet Mission in 76 blocks, covering 62k farmers informed Agriculture department Principal Secretary, Saurabh Garg.

