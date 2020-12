Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the ‘Bharat Band’ call tomorrow i.e. 8th December, 2020 and its subsequent impact on Covid spike, State Government has decided to close the Government Offices across the State on that day. But all essential emergency Government services shall continue.

Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) informs MoBus service will remain suspended tomorrow in view of Bharat Bandh . Aahar Centres in Bhubaneswar will remain closed for BharatBandh tomorrow.

Related

comments