Odisha Govt launched ‘Parikhya Darpan’ for HSC students

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to help students in their preparations for the upcoming annual High School Certificate (HSC) examination-2021, State School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Wednesday launched ‘Parikhya Darpan’, a guidebook for the examinees free of coast. The 700-page guidebook (test paper) has been prepared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) to help the students, who are to appear in the matriculation examination scheduled from May 3 to 15. As many as 6,20,508 students would appear in the examination conducted by the BSE. The Parikhya Darpan was first despatched to the remote Malkangiri, Nuapada, Nabarangpur and Koraput districts from Wednesday. Total 50,000 books would be distributed among students in these four tribal districts, the Minister told media, adding that the books would be available for students in all districts in next three weeks. “The examination guidebook is expected to reach all the DEOs (District Education Officers) by February 12 and arrangement has been made to disburse the copies among all students by February 15,” Dash said.

The question-cum-answer book Parikhya Darpan would be supplied to all students of the Government/Government-Aided/private schools free of cost, a notification by School & Mass Education had stated last week. The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) would bear cost of paper and printing of the books.