Odisha govt issues Unlock6 guidelines; Schools to reopen from November 16

Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt issues Unlock guidelines for period Nov 1 to 30. All academic institutions will remain closed in Odisha till Nov 30,2020. However classes from 9th to 12th to open from 16th Nov.

Higher education institutes for PhD scholars and training activities including skill and professional development will resume. Marriage-related gatherings will be allowed with a maximum ceiling of 200 persons. Maximum 50 persons will be allowed during funeral and last rites.

Local authorities, district magistrates, municipal commissioners to decide on reopening of public places of worship with appropriate restrictions based on local assessment of situation.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment complexes, theatres, auditoriums & assembly halls to remain closed. Govt to review situation on November 16.

Related

comments