Bhubaneswar: Odisha govt issues new notification after cancelling instruction/ circular/ guidelines issued by previous govt relating to the delegation of financial power to Startup Odisha.

MSME Department issues notification for the smooth functioning of Startup Odisha. The financial power of the Executive Chairman of Startup Odisha is now upto Rs 1 crore. The financial power of the Board of Directors of Startup Odisha is upto Rs 10 crore