Odisha govt issues guidelines for Independence Day celebrations in schools amid COVID19

Bhubaneswar: Independence Day will be celebrated in all schools of the State on 15th August, although schools have been closed till 31st August, 2020. No students shall be asked to attend the school to participate in the celebration.

The Headmaster and teachers shall attend flag hosting ceremony following Covid guidelines. The president and members of School Management Committee (SMC) may be invited to attend the celebration. The congregation should not exceed 10 persons.

School & Mass Education Department has issued a guideline to this effect which is applicable to all Government Schools, Aided Schools, Private Schools, Madrasas, Sanskrit Tolls, DIETs and other Training Institutes under the Department.

