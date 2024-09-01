Odisha Govt Inks MoU with Centre to Implement PM-USHA Scheme

Bhubaneswar: The Higher Education Department of Odisha and the Union Ministry of Education on Saturday signed a memorandum of understanding at Rajya Krushi Bhavan to implement the PM-USHA scheme in the state, scheduled for 2025-26.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi remarked that the PM-USHA program, launched on the 81st day of their government, reflects the success of the ‘Double Engine Government’ and is being carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and supervision.

He emphasized that education should transcend political boundaries and that the PM-USHA program, although not previously implemented, aims to forge a brighter future for students. He assured that the scheme’s successful execution in Odisha will create a new educational infrastructure and foster human resource development. The program is expected to enhance skill development, research, and employability in education, thereby globalizing the learning environment.

The Chief Minister stated that autonomy will be granted to our universities according to our resolution. To date, 18 new government colleges have been established in the state’s remote areas. Additionally, efforts are underway to construct 26 language laboratories to preserve and promote the tribal languages of Odisha.

The National Education Policy 2020 promises to introduce significant changes to the country’s education system. The Chief Minister remarked that the policy had not been implemented in our state until now due to the previous government’s lack of vision and political narrow-mindedness.

He announced that the current government is committed to implementing the National Education Policy 2020 with the guidance of Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, a distinguished son of Odisha. The Chief Minister emphasized that the PM-USHA program would enhance the five pillars of the National Education Policy 2020: accessible education, quality standards, equity, accountability, and capability.

He also highlighted that skill development among the youth is the education sector’s most pressing issue. As technology advances rapidly, our education system must adapt accordingly. To address this, the central government has planned to offer internships in 500 companies to 1 crore young women as part of this year’s national budget.

The Chief Minister stated that this initiative would contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). He emphasized that meeting SDG-4’s objectives requires the elimination of disparities and inequalities in education. He announced that the Odisha government plans to provide education of international standards to Odisha’s students, from primary to university level, to foster significant advancements in material education. This strategy aims to develop Odisha into a state renowned for higher education by 2036, thereby realizing the vision of a developed India and Odisha.

At the event, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan noted that the state’s student population, including those in schools and colleges, numbers around 1 crore, representing a quarter of the state’s total population. He underscored the importance of nurturing these children to enable statewide development on a global scale. He declared the 20th century as the era of knowledge, asserting that knowledge and talent form the core of every Oriya child’s foundation. With proper nurturing, these children have the potential to showcase their abilities internationally. He also announced an allocation of 500 crore rupees for the enhancement of the state’s colleges and universities during the program, which will facilitate global standard education for the state’s 1 crore children.

He mentioned that the program was originally scheduled to take place three years ago, but was postponed due to political reasons, resulting in a missed opportunity for the children of Odisha. He announced that educational autonomy in Odisha is on the horizon, with universities set to receive autonomy in accordance with UGC guidelines.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State Minister for Higher Education, Sports, Youth, Literature, and Culture Suryabanshi Suraj, and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja. Also present were Arvind Agarwal, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of State Higher Education, and Sunil Kumar Barnwal, Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Education.