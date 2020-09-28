Odisha Govt informed High Court that Temples reopening not possible now

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Monday informed the Orissa High Court that reopening of the religious places and holding of religious congregations cannot be ordered now on the analogy of opening of business establishments such as malls, fitness centres, gyms and liquor shops as the latter are essential to ensure livelihood of the staffs employed in such establishments.

Replying to a PIL filed in this connection, a Law Department official filed an affidavit in the court stating that there are thousands of temples across the State and every village has at least one temple.

Deploying police personnel simultaneously at all the temples would be extremely difficult at a time when the State police force is already overburden with Covid-19 duties.

“Despite deployment of security personnel, maintaining social distances inside the temple premises, especially at the sanctum sanctorum will be extremely difficult as almost all the temples have narrow passages leading to the sanctum sanctorum,” the affidavit said, adding that although temples have not been reopened for the public, all the rituals in the temples are being performed.

