Odisha govt increases retirement age of OHMS cadre Doctors to 65 years from 62 years

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government enhances retirement age of Medical Officers of OHMS cadre & Allopathic Insurance Medical Officers under Labour & Employees’ State Insurance Dept from 62 years to 65 years.

Strengthening #Odisha’s fight against #COVID19 further, CM @Naveen_Odisha announced to enhance retirement age of Medical Officers of OHMS cadre & Allopathic Insurance Medical Officers under @LESIOdisha Department from 62 years to 65 years. #OdishaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/2LBC8SFloe — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) July 21, 2020

Related

comments