Odisha Govt Hikes Ex-Gratia Amount from Rs 4 Lakh to 6 Lakh for Construction Workers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has announced an increase in the ex-gratia amount for construction workers from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh for accidental death, as stated by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Wednesday.

During the Construction Worker’s Welfare Ceremony, organized by the Labor and Employee’s State Insurance Department at the Lok Seva Bhavan Convention Center, the Chief Minister made the following statement:

CM Majhi said, “Our government is committed to the development of construction workers. They are the backbone of construction. Roads, railways, building blocks, iron factories, ports, airports, education, hospitals—none of these can be designed without them.”

The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is acutely aware of the challenges faced by our labour brothers. The ‘Odisha Construction and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board’ has been established to ensure their protection during times of need, hardship, post-employment, or to support their families in the event of an accident or untimely demise. This is why it’s crucial for everyone to register with the board to secure their social security benefits. In difficult times, this entity will serve not just as a government body but also as a trusted friend.