Odisha Govt high level committee approved to new 543 road,77 bridge projects spreading over 114 blocks of nine districts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra gave in-principle approval to new 543 road and 77 bridge projects spreading over 114 blocks of nine districts as second batch projects under PMGSY-III while presiding over the State Level Sanctioning Committee (SLSC) meeting held on Wednesday.

While complementing the department for high rate of performance during the last years, Mahapatra directed to continue the quality check at different stages of construction and do proper planning for post-construction maintenance as well.

Development Commissioner Jena said that the State and national level quality monitoring mechanisms have been fully geared up for continued quality check. Presently, modern equipment like vibrators and pavers are being used extensively for maintaining the high quality construction.

While the modern vibrators strengthen the road basement, the pavers ensure uniformed spread of the black toping material in defined measures, Jena said and added that the people have expressed satisfaction over the kind of construction as per the feedback collected from the ground level through State quality monitoring mechanism.

Additional Secretary and Director, Rural Development, Sudarshan Parida presented details of the new 543 projects containing around 3,435 km of road and 77 bridges which are estimated around Rs 2,229 crore for consideration in the meeting. The projects were from nine districts namely Balangir, Bhadrak, Ganjam, Kendrapada, Khurdha, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri.

Development Commissioner Jena appraised that the roads were prioritised basing on the value derived from the number and kind of service utilities (educational institutions, health facilities, rural markets, etc) and the villages that the roads were supposed to serve.

Notably, Odisha achieved first position at national level in implementation of PMGSY for last five consecutive years up to 2020. Director Parida appraised that so far 64,821 km of road and 583 bridges have been sanctioned under PMGSY against which 62,000 km roads and 412 bridges have already been completed with investment of around Rs 27,000 crore.