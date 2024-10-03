Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt held an Ambassadors’ Meet in New Delhi, marking an important milestone leading up to the much-anticipated ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’. The meet showcased Odisha’s vibrant industrial ecosystem and highlighted new investment opportunities to a global audience.

Attending the event, CM Shri Mohan Charan Majhi warmly welcomed the ambassadors. CM emphasized Odisha’s rich history and strategic location, which are key factors in its transformation into a leading investment destination. CM also highlighted the state’s abundant natural resources and skilled workforce, inviting all attendees to the upcoming ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’, which will serve as a platform for collaboration and growth.

The event included an interaction session where ambassadors engaged in discussions about opportunities in #Odisha and featured the release of a video about the #MakeInOdisha2025 initiative, showcasing the state’s potential. The mega event is scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29, 2025, in #Bhubaneswar.