Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt has decided to issue the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility Policy, 2022.

The State Cabinet approved the policy.

In the current global scenario, environmental pollution is considered to be the most alarming issue causing climate change, threatening the lives of important species. The rising number of vehicles, especially the old vehicles, plying on the roads, is a major contributor to the Air pollution levels. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) have notified the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021 which lay down the procedure for establishment of a “Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility” (RVSF). Government of Odisha have decided to issue the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility Policy, 2022.

1. As per the Policy guideline, the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSF) will be treated as Industrial Units.

2. The vehicles which have not renewed their Certificate of Registration, not been granted a certificate of fitness, outlived their utility, Vehicles that are 15 years old and above, owned by the Govt. agencies/ Autonomous Councils, etc. shall be scrapped at designated Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) Centres .

3. Against a scrapped vehicle, if the owner wants to purchase a similar type of vehicle, Government will provide concession in the motor vehicle tax.

4. Scrap value for the old vehicles shall be given by the Scrapping

Center approximately 6°/o of the ex-showroom price prevailing at

the time of scrapping.

5. Similarly, a number of benefits including provision of Govt. land at concessional rate will be provided by the State Government as per IPR, 202 to establish the Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) Centres.