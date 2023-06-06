Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt has created history in providing healthcare services by giving appointment to 1205 Medical Officers at one go. Congratulating the new Medical Officers Hon’ble CM he said that this is a huge addition at one go to the existing strength of doctors.

CM further said that, this will certainly strengthen healthcare in government hospitals and further improve patient satisfaction. He expected them to serve people with sincerity and empathy.

Saying that, ‘Every Life is Precious’ for us, he informed that following this principle, we have opened 8 new Medical Colleges & 2 new PG Institutes in the past six years. This has resulted in the production of 2200 MBBS doctors and 826 Specialists each year, he added.