Odisha govt gives nod to online delivery of  liquor

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s principal secretary to government SK Lohani announced that the government has given a green signal on home delivery of liquor in state during the lockdown period .

In a letter to Excise Commissioner Lohandi said, “After careful consideration and in exercise of the powers conferred by Section-93 of the Odisha Excise Act-2008, Government have been pleased to delegate the decision of introducing home delivery of liquor by IMFL ‘OFF’ / ‘ON’/ C.L / O.S shops as well as by food aggregators during the lockdown period to Collectors who will take appropriate decision in this regard in their respective districts after taking into consideration the prevailing situation,”

He also said the guidelines of Excise Department issued on 23.05.2020 regarding home delivery of IMFL / Beer and guidelines issued on 29.06.2020 regarding home delivery of C.L / O.S liquor will be followed .