Odisha govt finalises new uniform design for the secondary school students in govt and aided schools under Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has finalised new uniform design for secondary school students in govt and aided schools under Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana.

The School & Mass Education Department of the Government of Odisha has issued a letter to the Director of Secondary Education, Odisha.

The letter discusses the finalization of uniforms for secondary school students (Class-IX & X) in Government and Aided schools under the Mukhyamantri Chhatra Chhatri Paridhan Yojana. Schools that have not yet distributed uniforms in the old design are requested to implement the new design

